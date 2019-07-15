India aborts moon mission launch after technical glitch

India has called off the launch of a moon mission to explore the lunar south pole.

The Chandrayaan-2 mission was aborted less than an hour before takeoff today. Indian Space Research Organisation spokesman B.R. Guruprasad says a "technical snag" was observed in the 640-tonne launch-vehicle system.

The agency says a new launch date would be announced.

Chandrayaan, the word for "moon craft" in Sanskrit, is designed for a soft landing on the far side of the moon and to send a rover to explore water deposits confirmed by a previous Indian space mission.