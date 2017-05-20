Incumbent President Hassan Rouhani wins Iranian election to earn second term

Iran's state television declared incumbent President Hassan Rouhani the winner of the country's presidential election today, giving the 68-year-old cleric a second four-year term to see out his agenda calling for greater freedoms and outreach to the wider world.

Source: Associated Press

State TV offered its congratulations in a brief statement today, based on vote tallies.

The latest election tallies released by the Interior Ministry showed Rouhani with a commanding lead of 59 per cent, with 38.9 million votes counted.

Deputy Interior Minister Ali Asghar Ahmadi told journalists in a televised news conference earlier in the day that more than 40 million Iranians voted in today's election.

That puts turnout above 70 per cent.

In 2013, Rouhani won the presidential election with nearly 51 per cent of the vote. Turnout for that vote was 73 per cent.

As Rouhani appeared close to victory, some female drivers held out the V for victory sign and flashed their car lights on highways in Tehran's affluent north.

Iran's president is the second-most powerful figure within Iran's political system.