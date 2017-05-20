 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Incumbent President Hassan Rouhani wins Iranian election to earn second term

share

Source:

Associated Press

Iran's state television declared incumbent President Hassan Rouhani the winner of the country's presidential election today, giving the 68-year-old cleric a second four-year term to see out his agenda calling for greater freedoms and outreach to the wider world.

FILE - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks in a campaign rally for May 19 presidential election in Tehran, Iran.

Source: Associated Press

State TV offered its congratulations in a brief statement today, based on vote tallies.

The latest election tallies released by the Interior Ministry showed Rouhani with a commanding lead of 59 per cent, with 38.9 million votes counted.

Deputy Interior Minister Ali Asghar Ahmadi told journalists in a televised news conference earlier in the day that more than 40 million Iranians voted in today's election.

That puts turnout above 70 per cent.

In 2013, Rouhani won the presidential election with nearly 51 per cent of the vote. Turnout for that vote was 73 per cent.

As Rouhani appeared close to victory, some female drivers held out the V for victory sign and flashed their car lights on highways in Tehran's affluent north.

Iran's president is the second-most powerful figure within Iran's political system.

He is subordinate to the supreme leader, who is chosen by a clerical panel and has the ultimate say over all matters of state.

Related

Middle East

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The Hurricanes' dynamic duo continue to stamp their mark as the new superstar midfielders of Wellington.

As it happened: Vince Aso notches masterful hat-trick as Hurricanes destroy Cheetahs in breathtaking fashion

2

Desert road closed, icy conditions and more freezing temperatures expected

01:38
3
Video has surfaced from the moment a man ploughed through pedestrians killing a teenager and injuring 22.

Watch: New vision shows horrific moment car ploughs through pedestrians in Times Square

4
Luke Whitelock of the Highlanders runs at the defence during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Rebels

LIVE: Force claw early Highlanders lead back with pair of penalties

00:30
5
The Hurricanes created another classic in the Cake Tin using their signature improvisational skills and blistering pace.

Watch: End-to-end magic! Hurricanes conjure another trademark try-of-the-year contender from their own tryline

Back to Basics: How to eat seasonally and save money during winter

Our columnist Lydia Harvey has some tips for eating healthy food without bursting the budget.

00:30
David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.

Watch: Crusaders score try of the season contender from inside their own half as they rip apart Chiefs

David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.


02:00
Meth addiction is being blamed as a key reason older family members are becoming caregivers once again.

Watch: Grandmother caring for 11 grandkids due to P-addicted parents says 'it's an epidemic'

A charity group says meth is the key reason grandparents are stepping in to raise their grandchildren.

02:19
The Crown says there was insufficient evidence, but Jim Morton says a lack of funding is behind the decision.

Man who lost eye in hunting incident says charges against shooter dropped due to police budget restraints

Jim Morton told 1 NEWS today that the past year has been tough for him and his wife Jenny.

00:45
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Two further arrests made over violent South Auckland dairy robbery in which knife was held to throat of shopkeeper

Four people have now been arrested over the Tuesday night incident.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ