Incredible video shows moment Texas dam gate fails

The moment a dam gate gave way in Texas, USA has been caught on camera.

Video released by the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority (GBRA) shows the moment of collapse at the dam, located at Lake Dunlap in New Braunfels between San Antonio and Austin.

The breach took place about 8am on Wednesday, May 15 (yesterday, NZT) and the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung reports the whole lake was emptied.

Water was dumped out of the breached dam at a rate of about 11,000 cubic feet per second, leading to river and lake levels downstream rising.

A GBRA spokesperson told the Herald-Zeitung that it was not known what caused the failure of the 91-year-old structure, and that it is being investigated.