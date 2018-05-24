 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Incredible footage captures blue flames shooting up through cracks in Hawaii road

share

Source:

USGS

The burning methane is the latest natural phenomena being seen at the eruption of the Kilauea volcano.
Source: USGS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Qantas Boeing 737-800

Smoke-filled Qantas plane makes emergency landing at Auckland Airport

2
This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)

The official wedding photos: What Harry and Meghan were laughing about in THAT photo

03:37
3
MetServices’s Georgina Griffiths says this week’s chill is set to stay, in what’s predicted to be the coldest winter in years.

'Shock to the system' - Kiwis warned to brace for coldest winter 'for quite some time'

4
Stormy Daniels shows the Key during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in West Hollywood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Porn actress who is suing Trump for defamation receives key to the city in West Hollywood


01:06
5
Kevin Braswell says there is no risk in bringing Corey Webster back into the fold at the Breakers.

Corey Webster returns to Breakers on a three-year deal

This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)

The official wedding photos: What Harry and Meghan were laughing about in THAT photo

Photographer explains pair's classic unscripted conversation that created this unforgettable image.

00:22
Ms Ardern was asked how the public would be informed of the arrival.

Video: The charming moment Jacinda Adern is caught off-guard with reporter’s question about baby’s arrival

"Actually I haven't even thought about how I'm going to inform my mother," the PM said.

01:09
A thick layer of snow covers Queenstown after a chilly week across NZ – and residents are largely pleased.

Watch: 'The snow is awesome' - Tourists and locals make the most of May dumping of white powder around Queenstown

However, the last few days' dump has created very slippery, dangerous roads around the tourist town.

00:36
Trevor Mallard asked "for how long?", then moved onto the next question during Question Time.

Most watched video: 'Nah, I'm leaving' – exasperated Paula Bennett ditches Parliament after spat with Speaker Mallard

The National Party deputy got fed-up with the Speaker and decided to leave the House rather than continue to debate.


Auckland police officer should not have tasered man in the back, IPCA finds

The man who was tasered suffered facial injuries and was knocked unconscious when he fell to the ground after tasering.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 