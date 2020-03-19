TODAY |

Increase in reports of coronavirus-related racist attacks in Queensland

Source:  AAP

Australian authorities say they are disappointed about reports of racist attacks in Queensland amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll and Police Minister Mark Ryan have demanded an end to offensive behaviour being directed at some communities.

"I am extremely disappointed to hear of reports of offensive behaviour being directed at some specific communities," Mr Ryan said in a statement.

Queensland authorities are yet to detail the reports of racism.

Incidents of racism against Chinese Australians have caught the attention of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who this week said the behaviour was just wrong.

"It was the Chinese Australian community that actually protected Australia so early on in this virus outbreak around the world," he told SBS yesterday.

"Sure the virus started in Wuhan, in China, that's what happened, that's just a fact.

"But that doesn't mean that this was, it has any nationalistic, or or any other sort of characteristics to it.

"That's just where it started."

