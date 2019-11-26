'Increase in pressure' for fatigued doctors in Samoa helping to battle measles outbreak

An international cadre of health professionals are battling fatigue as they pitch in to help Samoa cope with its measles crisis, a Kiwi physician told TVNZ1's Breakfast today.

The epidemic has killed 32 people so far. All but four of the deceased are children younger than five years old.

It's hard work, physically and emotionally, for the healthcare professionals. At Leulumoega, near Apia, they're getting up to 90 cases a day through the emergency department.

"We have enough staff to cope currently, but fatigue is becoming a major factor," said Dr Scott Wilson, a New Zealand doctor assisting at the rural hospital.

Children have been the worst off, making up 1298 of the 2437 cases diagnosed as of yesterday.

Often they're coming in while still early in the disease, Dr Wilson says, with a few symptoms that could easily be something else.

But others are much sicker.

"Some children have been profoundly dehydrated and unwell for several days, if not weeks. They're coming in requiring immediate resuscitation, having developed a number of complications.

"Those are the ones where we fear the most."

There's been a surge in vaccinations since the outbreak escalated three weeks ago. Leulumoega's vaccination clinic is immunising up to 1000 people a day.

"We're literally trying to catch every single person that comes in, that fits within the target categories. We're taking that opportunity."

Dr Wilson says the variability in the number of cases affects resourcing, but local doctors are getting fatigued.

"A lot of local staff have been working for two or three weeks without breaks prior to our arrival.

"We have been able to relieve them to some degree, but as the demand keeps growing there's just an increase in pressure."

Nelson nurse Andrea Chapman, also working in Samoa during the outbreak, says the vaccine takes 14 days to be fully effective.

"Although people are being vaccinated, the measles outbreak has the potential to get worse," she says.

"That's why we're also encouraging people to be vigilant and careful."