Increase in Covid cases in Victoria worrying, epidemiologist says

Melbourne-based epidemiologist Professor Tony Blakely says Thursday's increase in cases in Victoria is worrying.

People wear protective face masks while walking in Melbourne, Victoria. Source: istock.com

"If this does go up, with 1500 cases and increasing, we're going to have to do a lot more to slow it down," he said.

Blakely told 1News that Victoria's officials should be looking at whether they needed to enter a lockdown similar to New Zealand's Level 4 restrictions.

"We don't want to crash through 2500 because at that point. you're going to put a lot of stress on health services."