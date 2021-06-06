TODAY |

Increase in Covid cases in Victoria worrying, epidemiologist says

Andrew Macfarlane, 1 NEWS Australia Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Melbourne-based epidemiologist Professor Tony Blakely says Thursday's increase in cases in Victoria is worrying.

People wear protective face masks while walking in Melbourne, Victoria. Source: istock.com

"If this does go up, with 1500 cases and increasing, we're going to have to do a lot more to slow it down," he said.

Blakely told 1News that Victoria's officials should be looking at whether they needed to enter a lockdown similar to New Zealand's Level 4 restrictions.

"We don't want to crash through 2500 because at that point. you're going to put a lot of stress on health services."

Today's caseload of 1438 infections is a new record for Victoria.

