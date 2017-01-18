 

'In Trump We Trust' - Russian company mints a giant Trump coin

A Russian company in a town known for its metallurgy has created a commemorative coin for Donald Trump's inauguration.

Russian metal workers from a city known for metallurgy and engraving have presented a commemorative silver coin bearing the image of US President-elect Donald Trump to mark his upcoming inauguration.
The large sterling silver coin was made in Zlatoust and features a profile portrait of Trump, as well as the statue of liberty on the other side.

In large type on the portrait side are the words "In Trump We Trust".

Coin producer Vladimir Vasyukhin told Fox News the slogan represents his company's feelings of hope.

Only 45 of the coins will be minted, with five of those minted in pure gold.

The company says the silver version will a few thousand dollars, but not specific price is yet available.

