'In Trump We Trust' - Russian company mints a giant Trump coin

A Russian company in a town known for its metallurgy has created a commemorative coin for Donald Trump's inauguration.

The large sterling silver coin was made in Zlatoust and features a profile portrait of Trump, as well as the statue of liberty on the other side.

In large type on the portrait side are the words "In Trump We Trust".

Coin producer Vladimir Vasyukhin told Fox News the slogan represents his company's feelings of hope.

Only 45 of the coins will be minted, with five of those minted in pure gold.