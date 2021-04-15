In tribute to Prince Philip, royal family releases rare, previously unseen photos

The royal family have released several rare and unseen photos of Prince Philip with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The pictures include a photograph taken by the Duchess of Cambridge of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in 2018.

The image shows the 94-year-old monarch and her husband, who died on Friday aged 99, with Prince George, Prince Louis, Savannah Phillips, and Princess Charlotte, with Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a picture taken in 2015 with the Queen and duke when Princess Charlotte was a baby and George a toddler.

In another tweet from the account of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, Philip and a young Charles are pictured on horseback playing polo.

The duke’s granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, paid her tribute today on social media and shared two photos of the pair together, referring to him as her ‘dearest grandpa’.

“Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you,” she wrote.