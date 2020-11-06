In short speech, Biden says he feels 'very good' about US election outcome

Democrat Joe Biden says he feels “very good” about the outcome of the US presidential election and is telling his supporters to “stay calm” as votes continue to be counted.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Biden delivered brief remarks today at a theatre in downtown Wilmington, Delaware. He says, "It is the will of the voters — no one, not anyone else — who chooses the president of the United States of America.”

President Donald Trump’s campaign has pursued legal efforts to halt the vote counting in some states and is seeking a recount in Wisconsin.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Biden says that “the process is working” and “we’ll know very soon” the outcome of the election. Biden and his top campaign officials have expressed confidence about the vote but have been careful to emphasise the need for every ballot to be counted.

Biden's running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, stood next to him as he spoke.