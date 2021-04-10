In pictures: Brits gather across UK to mourn Duke of Edinburgh

Thousands across the United Kingdom have taken to the streets to pay their respects in wake of the Duke of Edinburgh's death.
Bouquets of flowers, tokens and notes addressed to the British royal family were left outside the gates of Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace by mourning members of the public.
"Dear Queen Elizabeth, I'm sorry to hear about your husband Prince Philip," wrote one child, leaving their letter of condolences in the midst of flowers.
"Farewell Prince Philip," wrote another, whose note was ties to the gates of Buckingham Palace in London.
"I have a huge amount of respect for a man that can swallow his pride to dedicate his life to supporting a woman's duty. What a life you had, RIP."
Digital billboards around the nation projected tributes to Prince Philip, including the 783 metre squared screen at the iconic Piccadilly Circus.
Flowers and photos of the Duke of Edinburgh at the Queen's side continue to grow across the country as supporters flock to show their respects.