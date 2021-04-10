In pictures: Brits gather across UK to mourn Duke of Edinburgh

Thousands across the United Kingdom have taken to the streets to pay their respects in wake of the Duke of Edinburgh's death.

A child lays flowers outside the Cambridge gate of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England after the announcement regarding the death of Britain's Prince Philip. Source: Associated Press

Bouquets of flowers, tokens and notes addressed to the British royal family were left outside the gates of Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace by mourning members of the public.

"Dear Queen Elizabeth, I'm sorry to hear about your husband Prince Philip," wrote one child, leaving their letter of condolences in the midst of flowers.

A note which reads 'Dear Queen Elizabeth I'm sorry about your husband Prince Philip' is left outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. Source: Associated Press

Two people carry flowers to place in front of the gate at Buckingham Palace in London. Source: Associated Press

"Farewell Prince Philip," wrote another, whose note was ties to the gates of Buckingham Palace in London.

"I have a huge amount of respect for a man that can swallow his pride to dedicate his life to supporting a woman's duty. What a life you had, RIP."

A bouquet of flowers with a card hangs on the fence outside Buckingham Palace in London. Source: Associated Press

A young girl carries flowers to place in front of the gate at Buckingham Palace in London. Source: Associated Press

Digital billboards around the nation projected tributes to Prince Philip, including the 783 metre squared screen at the iconic Piccadilly Circus.

A tribute to Britain's Prince Philip is projected onto a large screen at Piccadilly Circus in London. Source: Associated Press

A video screen shows a picture of the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, ahead of the races on the second day of the Grand National Horse Racing meeting at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, England. Source: Associated Press