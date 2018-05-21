In North Korea nuke site closing, spectacle trumps substance

Foreign journalists will be allowed to journey to North Korea's mountains this week to observe the official closing of the country's nuclear test site in a public display of goodwill ahead of leader Kim Jong Un's planned summit with President Donald Trump.

This April 20, 2018, satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows the nuclear test site in Punggye-ri, North Korea. Source: Associated Press

But the public display of the closure of the facility on Mount Mantap will likely be heavy on spectacle and light on substance. And the media will be spending much of their time in an unrelated tourism zone that North Korea hopes will be the next big thing for its economy.