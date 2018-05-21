 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


In North Korea nuke site closing, spectacle trumps substance

share

Source:

Associated Press

Foreign journalists will be allowed to journey to North Korea's mountains this week to observe the official closing of the country's nuclear test site in a public display of goodwill ahead of leader Kim Jong Un's planned summit with President Donald Trump.

This April 20, 2018, satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows the nuclear test site in Punggye-ri, North Korea. Foreign journalists will journey into the mountains of North Korea this week to observe the closing of the country’s nuclear test site, a display of goodwill ahead of leader Kim Jong Un’s planned summit with President Donald Trump. Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP)

This April 20, 2018, satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows the nuclear test site in Punggye-ri, North Korea.

Source: Associated Press

But the public display of the closure of the facility on Mount Mantap will likely be heavy on spectacle and light on substance. And the media will be spending much of their time in an unrelated tourism zone that North Korea hopes will be the next big thing for its economy.

Still, the closure is a milestone, marking an end to the world's last active underground testing site and offering some important insights into Kim's mindset as he sets the stage for his meeting with Trump next month.

Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Read Meghan Markle's 'love letter to all things Kiwi' on her 2014 road trip of the South Island

00:48
2
The star midfielder nailed a set of barbell rows on a back extension machine.

Watch: Sonny Bill pushes the boundaries as he combines two gym exercises into one in gruelling All Blacks Auckland team workout

00:29
3
Lawrence Dallaglio couldn't believe Haskell missed his team's game - "injured foot" or not.

'Poor form!' England legend slams former Highlander James Haskell for attending Royal Wedding over team's semi-final

4

Wintry weather to continue across North Island this week

00:14
5
Nonu has given Chris Ashton a firm jab in their French Top 14 quarter-final loss to Lyon.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu plants firm jab on Toulon teammate's jaw after pair of costly mistakes

Wintry weather to continue across North Island this week

The stormy weather that caused almost 3500 lightning strikes yesterday is showing no sign of abating.

Remote home control system on a digital tablet or phone.

Winter energy payments for elderly would be cancelled by a National Government - Simon Bridges

Under the Labour-led Government's policy, beneficiaries and superannuitants are eligible for up to $700 to keep themselves warm from July 1.


Read Meghan Markle's 'love letter to all things Kiwi' on her 2014 road trip of the South Island

Before Prince Harry, Markle travelled to NZ and wrote about it in a blog.

A teenager died after a crash south of Tawa while riding in the boot - the driver had failed to stop for police.

Police Minister says pursuits will continue: 'We've got to let police use their discretion'

Stuart Nash is standing by officers' decisions despite the death of a 15-year-old in a chase on the weekend.

00:48
The star midfielder nailed a set of barbell rows on a back extension machine.

Watch: Sonny Bill pushes the boundaries as he combines two gym exercises into one in gruelling All Blacks Auckland team workout

There's clearly no stopping All Black in his 15th year as a professional athlete.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 