In freezing temperatures New York commuters leave trousers at home for annual No Pants Subway Ride

New Yorkers braved below freezing temperatures today to take part of the annual No Pants Subway Ride.

Participants come to the subway stop, take their pants off, and board the train as if it's a normal ride.

Those who turned out in the -8 degrees weather bundled up with scarves, gloves and hats, but left out the pants.

The event was started by the group Improv Everywhere, 15 years ago.