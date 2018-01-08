 

In freezing temperatures New York commuters leave trousers at home for annual No Pants Subway Ride

Associated Press

New Yorkers braved below freezing temperatures today to take part of the annual No Pants Subway Ride.

Commuters braved the -8 degree cold to take part in the 15th year of the event.
Participants come to the subway stop, take their pants off, and board the train as if it's a normal ride.

Those who turned out in the -8 degrees weather bundled up with scarves, gloves and hats, but left out the pants.

The event was started by the group Improv Everywhere, 15 years ago.

According to the Improv Everywhere website, it started as a small prank with seven people and has grown into an international celebration of silliness, with dozens of cities around the world participating each year.

