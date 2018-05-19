 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


In familiar cycle, Trump laments Texas school shooting and vows action - again

share

Source:

©2018 THE NEW YORK TIMES

By Julie Hirschfeld Davis

President donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House. Photo: Tom Brenner/The New York Times

President donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House.

Source: ©2018 THE NEW YORK TIMES

President Trump on Friday expressed heartbreak and frustration about a deadly school shooting at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, and said his administration would do "everything in our power" to keep guns away from those who should not have them.

"This has been going on too long in our country - too many years, too many decades now," Mr. Trump said in the East Room of the White House, where he was making remarks on prison reform.

"My administration is determined to do everything in our power to protect our students, secure our schools, and to keep weapons out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves and to others," the president said.

Months ago, Mr. Trump vowed to take action on school safety and gun restrictions in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in February.

At the time, said he would look at stricter background checks and raising the minimum age for buying an assault weapon. Both of those proposals are opposed by the National Rifle Association, of which the president, who has benefited from strong political support from gun owners, is a member.

Mr. Trump also had called for an N.R.A.-backed proposal to arm teachers, and said he would favor taking guns away from potentially dangerous people without due process.

The president did not press for action on any of those initiatives, and Congress did not follow through. But in February he ordered the Justice Department to issue regulations banning so-called bump stocks, which convert semiautomatic guns into automatic weapons like those used last year in the massacre of concertgoers in Las Vegas.

On Friday afternoon, in a Twitter post directed to the Santa Fe school community in Texas, Mr. Trump vowed that "we are with you in this tragic hour, and we will be with you forever..."

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Royal Wedding: Here's how Diana will be remembered at Harry and Meghan's wedding tomorrow

00:35
2
rince Harry thrilled crowds outside Windsor Castle on Friday (18 MAY 2018) by going on a walkabout on the eve of his wedding.

Detailed itinerary: Your guide to the times, details and people of Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

02:51
3
The National leader called Budget 2018 "flabby spending".

'What the hell is going on here?' - National leader says Winston Peters one reason for 'flabby' spending

01:30
4
The National Party deputy was clearly delighted by what her boss was saying.

Most read: Watch Paula Bennett's brilliant facials during Simon Bridges' Budget speech

5

Med students disappointed by broken Budget promises

01:30
Police also found explosives inside Santa Fe High School, as well as in adjacent areas.

At least ten people killed by gunman at Texas high school

The gunman came in with a revolver and started shooting, and police found explosives inside the school and in nearby areas.

00:14
The Hurricanes wing was in strong form as his side snuck home against the Reds in Wellington.

Watch as All Blacks hopeful Ben Lam destroys rivals on way to try line as Hurricanes edge thrilling encounter with Reds

The Hurricanes didn't have it all their own way in a high-scoring thriller in Wellington.

02:51
The National leader called Budget 2018 "flabby spending".

'What the hell is going on here?' - National leader says Winston Peters one reason for 'flabby' spending

"People would have expected, given the rhetoric, that this government would be putting a lot more into health and education. They just haven't."

03:52
The 19-year-old represented Samoa last year at the World Rugby Championship U20s tournament in Georgia.

'It is going to be a step up' - talented Auckland back Tanielu Tele'a swaps Manu Samoa jersey for Baby Blacks

The 19-year-old represented Samoa last year at the World Rugby Championship U20s tournament - now he'll pull on the black jersey.

01:39
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

A decent and dry end to the week for most of the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 