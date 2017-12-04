'I was in disbelief' - chilling moment Aussie surfer cruises over a two-metre bull shark

An Aussie surfer who was out catching waves in search of dolphins has caught the moment he cruised over a two-metre long bull shark.

Mitch Hargreaves was surfing at Cellito Beach on the New South Wales coast when his GoPro caught the moment.

"At first I thought it was seaweed," the 19-year-old told the Manly Daily.

"As I got closer I saw it was moving and it was a shark.

"I was alongside it and then I went over it. I was in disbelief."

Mr Hargreaves tried to shout through his mouthpiece of his GoPro to warn other surfers, including his Dad, that a shark was lurking around.