'I was in disbelief' - chilling moment Aussie surfer cruises over a two-metre bull shark

An Aussie surfer who was out catching waves in search of dolphins has caught the moment he cruised over a two-metre long bull shark.
Mitch Hargreaves was surfing at Cellito Beach on the New South Wales coast when his GoPro caught the moment.
"At first I thought it was seaweed," the 19-year-old told the Manly Daily.
"As I got closer I saw it was moving and it was a shark.
"I was alongside it and then I went over it. I was in disbelief."
Mr Hargreaves tried to shout through his mouthpiece of his GoPro to warn other surfers, including his Dad, that a shark was lurking around.
After showing the videos to locals on the beach, the shark was identified as a bull shark.
