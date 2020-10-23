In closing pitches, Biden says USA's 'character' is on ballot, Trump says only he can rebuild from 'China plague'

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden made their final pitches to voters today as the last presidential debate of the 2020 campaign came to a close.

The two men scrapped over how to tame the raging coronavirus in the debate, largely shelving the rancour that overshadowed their previous face-off in favour of a more substantive exchange that highlighted their vastly different approaches to solving the major domestic and foreign policy challenges facing the nation.

With less than two weeks until the election, Trump sought to portray himself as the same outsider he first pitched to voters four years ago, repeatedly saying he wasn’t a politician. Biden, meanwhile, argued that Trump was an incompetent leader of a country facing multiple crises and tried to connect what he saw as the president’s failures to the everyday lives of Americans.

Wrapping up the 90 minute debate, moderator NBC’s Kristen Welker, first asked Trump and then Biden to address voters who had not supported them during the presidential election.

Trump relied on the strength of the US economy, promising overcoming obstacles imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. "We are on the road to success," he said.

"I will say I'm an American president," Biden promised. "I represent all of you, whether you voted for me or against me."

Democratic candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump. Source: 1 NEWS

With Trump trailing and needing to change the campaign’s trajectory, the debate could prove pivotal though more than 47 million votes already have been cast and there are fewer undecided voters than at this point in previous election years.

