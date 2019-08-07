TODAY |

In aftermath of mass shooting, El Paso opens healing centre ahead of Trump visit

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice

El Paso officials opened a grief centre today to help people cope with last weekend's mass shooting at a Walmart, in which 22 people, nearly all with Latino last names, were killed and many others were wounded.

The centre opened a day before President Donald Trump was due to visit the border city, much to the chagrin of some Democrats and other residents who say his fiery rhetoric has fostered the kind of anti-immigrant hatred that may have motivated Saturday's attack.

El Paso's police chief, Greg Allen, said investigators believe the suspected gunman, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, posted an anti-immigrant screed that appeared online shortly before the attack. Crusius is being held on capital murder charges, though federal prosecutors are also considering charging Crusius with hate crimes.

Flags fly over crosses at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex. Source: Associated Press

Yesterday, Crusius was assigned a veteran public defender from San Antonio, Mark Stevens. Stevens didn't immediately reply to a request for comment left today.

Trump on Thursday was also expected to visit Dayton, Ohio, where another gunman killed nine people and wounded many others in an attack only hours after the El Paso mass shooting. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway recounted visits Trump has made to grieving communities after mass shootings in Parkland, Florida, and Las Vegas.

Your playlist will load after this ad

At least 29 people lost their lives in attacks in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, incidents the president called “crimes against humanity”. Source: Associated Press

"He goes, trying to help heal communities, meeting with those who are injured, those loved ones who have survived, the innocents who have lost their lives so senselessly and tragically," Conway said.

El Paso's Republican mayor, Dee Margo, announced Trump's visit at a news conference Tuesday evening, preemptively defending the decision to welcome the president while acknowledging there would be blowback: "I'm already getting the emails and the phone calls."

"This is not a political visit as he had before, and he is president of the United Sates," Margo said, referring to a campaign rally Trump held in February. "So in that capacity, I will fulfill my obligations as mayor of El Paso to be with the president and discuss whatever our needs are in this community and hope that if we are expressing specifics, that we can get him to come through for us."

A man cries beside a cross at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex. Source: Associated Press

Democratic Representative Veronica Escobar and Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, who was a congressman for six years, both said Trump wouldn't be welcome in their hometown of El Paso.

"This president, who helped create the hatred that made Sunday's tragedy possible, should not come to El Paso. We do not need more division. We need to heal. He has no place here," O'Rourke tweeted.

Officials say the new grief centre will offer counselling, travel assistance and financial support to anyone who needs it.

"El Paso is a strong and our residents are resilient," El Paso Fire Chief Mario D'Agostino said. "We invite everyone, whether they just need to talk, or they are seeking services to help them move forward, to visit the centre."

El Paso's police chief, Greg Allen, said 15 victims remained hospitalised as of Tuesday evening (US time), including two who were in critical condition.

Authorities say Crusius is from the affluent Dallas suburb of Allen and drove more than 10 hours to El Paso before the attack. Allen, the El Paso police chief, said the gun used in the attack was legally purchased near Crusius' hometown. He didn't say what kind of gun it was but described the ammunition as 7.62-caliber, which is used in high-powered rifles.

The manifesto that was posted online before the attack rails against an influx of Hispanics into the United States, saying they will replace aging white voters and could swing Texas and the White House to the Democrats.

Hundreds of people hold vigil in El Paso, Texas. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
FILE- In this March 25, 2019, file photo, Jennifer Bailey, vice president of Apple Pay, speaks about the Apple Card at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new products in Cupertino, Calif. The Apple-branded credit card thatâs designed primarily for mobile use will start rolling out on Tuesday, Aug. 6. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Apple introduces mobile credit card in the US
2
The former Shark did brilliantly to reel in a long ball and get his feet down to complete a touchdown catch at Jets training camp.
Ex-NRL star Valentine Holmes makes first highlights-reel play as he chases NFL dream
3
Tim Paine was probably making a gag about Stokes' heritage but his execution was severely lacking.
Aussie captain bizarrely sledges Ben Stokes about Sir Richard Hadlee during Ashes
4
For the All Blacks, there is no room for distractions while Australia are openly talking about building to Rugby World Cup.
All Blacks' attitude to Bledisloe couldn't be more different to the Wallabies'
5
Julian Lee looks at the complex fight over the future of a New Zealand food.
National claims Minister of Conservation wants to ban whitebaiting in New Zealand
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:00
But the Government’s not so sure, with the Police Minister still refusing to rule the idea out.

Police warn against rural volunteer cops, but Government not ruling it out

Search widens for British teen missing from Malaysian nature resort

$1.5m house fraudulently obtained by prominent Māori leader Sir Ngātata Love forfeited
The attacker was diagnosed with being in a psychotic state before the vicious attack.

DHB agrees to fresh review of events leading to psychotic patient's rape of Nelson woman