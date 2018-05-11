 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Imprisoned critic of Chinese Government underlies the silencing of all dissenters since 2008 Sichuan quake

share

Source:

Associated Press

A decade after the devastating earthquake in China's Sichuan province, an outspoken critic of the government's response is ailing in jail, his plight underscoring the communist government's determination to silence all dissenters.

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2012, file photo, veteran rights activist Huang Qi works on his laptop in his home in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan province. Ten years after a massive earthquake devastated parts of China's Sichuan province, outspoken critic of the government's disaster response Huang Qi is languishing in prison awaiting trial amid deteriorating health. The longtime human rights advocate's predicament underscores the communist government's determination to silence all critics, including parents who lost their children when shoddily built schools collapsed in 2008. (AP Photo/Gillian Wong, File)

In this Sept. 18, 2012, file photo, veteran rights activist Huang Qi works on his laptop in his home in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan province.

Source: Associated Press

Huang Qi was imprisoned for three years after meeting with parents whose children were lost in the 2008 quake, 10 years ago Saturday.

He was jailed again in 2016 on charges of leaking state secrets and has yet to receive a trial date.

The quake killed nearly 90,000 people, including thousands of students crushed when poorly constructed schools collapsed.

In this May 28, 2008, photo, women hold portraits of some of the 127 students of Fuxin No. 2 Elementary School killed when their school collapsed during an earthquake in Mianzhu in southwest China's Sichuan province. Ten years after a massive earthquake devastated parts of China's Sichuan province, outspoken critic of the government's disaster response Huang Qi is languishing in prison awaiting trial amid deteriorating health. The longtime human rights advocate's predicament underscores the communist government's determination to silence all critics, including parents who lost their children when shoddily built schools collapsed in 2008. (Chinatopix via AP)

In this May 28, 2008, photo, women hold portraits of some of the 127 students of Fuxin No. 2 Elementary School killed when their school collapsed during an earthquake in Mianzhu in southwest China's Sichuan province.

Source: Associated Press

Despite overwhelming evidence of poor design and construction, the government rejected demands for a thorough investigation and punishment of those responsible.

Huang and others who drew attention to what they consider a man-made disaster have received swift retribution.

Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:19
1

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano spawns new lava fissure amid fears of massive explosion

2
Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Toni Street opens up about her battle with illness in Mother's Day Facebook post

00:23
3
“All the kids died peacefully in their beds,” Aaron Cockburn said.

'All the kids died peacefully in their beds' - Father of four kids killed in Margaret River tragedy breaks his silence

4
The first picture of True.

Khloe Kardashian shares first photo of daughter True

5
A photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck.

Tesla with Autopilot slams into fire truck stopped at red light

01:52
The move was part of a player safety push by the union but it’s now reviewing its policies.

Wairarapa Bush Rugby Union cops flak for labelling kids 'overweight', reviews policies

A group of parents have complained about a new register which they say is discriminatory.

01:43
Organisation that supports New Zealanders with rare diseases faces major funding cut

Organisation supporting New Zealanders with rare diseases faces major funding cut

The move could spell the end for the charity which is often a lifeline for those affected.

00:27
The suspected murder-suicide took place at a rural property in Osmington.

Seven dead in Western Australia shooting understood to be from three generations of 'hugely respected family'

A local resident told news agency AAP: "I can't imagine just how disturbed someone is how they could do that."

Man wanted over attack and female jogger in St Mary's Bay, Auckland on Friday, May 11, 2018.

Attack on female jogger in Auckland: Police release images of man wanted over early morning St Mary's Bay incident

A passing cyclist heard the victim screaming and came to her aid beside the Northern Motorway.

02:00
1 NEWS' weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Rain to hammer most of New Zealand this weekend, North Island to get thunderstorms

1 NEWS' weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 