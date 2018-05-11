Imprisoned critic of Chinese Government underlies the silencing of all dissenters since 2008 Sichuan quake

A decade after the devastating earthquake in China's Sichuan province, an outspoken critic of the government's response is ailing in jail, his plight underscoring the communist government's determination to silence all dissenters.

In this Sept. 18, 2012, file photo, veteran rights activist Huang Qi works on his laptop in his home in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan province. Source: Associated Press

Huang Qi was imprisoned for three years after meeting with parents whose children were lost in the 2008 quake, 10 years ago Saturday.

He was jailed again in 2016 on charges of leaking state secrets and has yet to receive a trial date.

The quake killed nearly 90,000 people, including thousands of students crushed when poorly constructed schools collapsed.

In this May 28, 2008, photo, women hold portraits of some of the 127 students of Fuxin No. 2 Elementary School killed when their school collapsed during an earthquake in Mianzhu in southwest China's Sichuan province. Source: Associated Press

Despite overwhelming evidence of poor design and construction, the government rejected demands for a thorough investigation and punishment of those responsible.