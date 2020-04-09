How important are masks in the fight against coronavirus? Scientific debate wages around the globe

The debate still wages on around the globe about the necessity of wearing a mask when out in public.

New research has shown the potential spread of the virus from a single cough in a supermarket. However, the scientists behind the research still believe in the fundamental principle of staying home in order to stay safe, they told the BBC.

Although people are advised to steer clear of public areas if they are presenting any coronavirus symptoms, it is becoming increasingly apparent that many can be asymptomatic while still carrying the virus.

Several countries are placing an emphasis on the precautionary measure.

The Italian region of Tuscany has increased their order of masks while Indonesians are being handed masks on the street.

Morocco is an extreme example where the government has ordered everyone to wear masks in public and those who fail to comply could face fines or prison time.

Health officials do warn of the potential downsides of the idea, with the likelihood of complacency and a false sense of security.

Professor David Heyman of the World Health Organisation also suggests that the wearing of a mask needs to be consistent if it is to be effective.

“Wearing a mask must be consistent," he told the BBC. "It's not ‘on’ [if you] wear it and decide to take it off to smoke a cigarette or eat a meal. It must be worn full time.