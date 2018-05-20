Impassioned US bishop brings American flair to royal wedding

OnDemand
New Zealand was one of 53 Commonwealth countries represented in Meghan Markle's wedding veil.
The diamond bandeau Markle wore was made for Queen Mary in 1911.
The bride arrived at Windsor Castle, to be married to Prince Harry, in a vehicle accompanied by her mum Doria Ragland.
The 36-year-old left her home near the venue where she had been preparing for the wedding just after 10.20pm NZT, accompanied by her mother.
The pair have been given their official titles.
