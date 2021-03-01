TODAY |

Immersive virtual reality tech helps Australian firefighters prepare for risky scenarios

Source:  1 NEWS

Training to become a firefighter can pose some risks. But with the help of new virtual reality technology, Australian firefighters can now prepare for risky scenarios from the safety of a classroom. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s one of the most dangerous jobs in the world, and even training poses potential risks. Source: Nine

The technology, developed by Melbourne’s Deakin University, puts trainee firefighters in one of 40 virtual scenarios and develops their decision-making skills. 

There are currently three training units in Sydney, with more rolling out regionally. 

NSW Fire and Rescue Commissioner Paul Baxter said it allowed training to be done safely and in a controlled way. 

“We can let them use other mediums like foam, without having to use foam, which is expensive,” he told Australia's Nine News. 

Instructors can also give trainees feedback as they’re immersed in the 360-degree VR training programme. It’s designed to supplement training, especially for new recruits.

To make things even more realistic, trainees are put in a heat vest, which can reach 100 degrees Celsius, and a backpack that adds pressure as water is released.

