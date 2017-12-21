'Imagine being confronted with that carnage' - 16 police officers responding to Melbourne attack on first day of job

About 16 police officers who responded to Thursday's car attack in Melbourne were on their first day on the job.



The officers were called to Flinders Street after a 32-year-old man drove a white 4WD on tram tracks, deliberately mowing down pedestrians, leaving three critical and more than a dozen injured in hospital.



A four-year-old boy with head injuries and a critically injured 83-year-old man are among 19 people hurt in the incident, while the driver, an Australian citizen of Afghan descent with a history of mental health and drug problems, remains in hospital under police guard.



Police Association of Victoria secretary Wayne Gatt says it's a credit to the officers' training that they were able to respond so quickly to the incident.



"Imagine that - your first day in Victoria Police after training, being confronted with that carnage," he told reporters on Friday.



An off-duty officer was one of the first people on the scene and helped arrest the driver, Mr Gatt said.



"This officer yesterday did what we would expect all members of ours to do," he said.



"He's clearly put service above self."



The union boss says he cannot release other details about the officer because he is undergoing treatment in hospital after injuring his hand during the arrest.



Several officers who attended the scene also responded to the fatal attack in the Bourke Street Mall in January, Mr Gatt said.

