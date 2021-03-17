TODAY |

Suspect in custody after Georgia massage parlour shootings leave eight dead

A 21-year-old man has been captured in southwest Georgia, hours after eight people were killed in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlours.

Surveillance footage from the scene of the Cherokee County shooting and wanted man Robert Aaron Long. Source: Cherokee County Sheriff

Cherokee County sheriff’s Capt. Jay Baker said Robert Aaron Long of Woodstock, Georgia, was taken into custody in Crisp County on Tuesday night (this afternoon NZ time), about 150 miles (240 kilometres) south of Atlanta.

Many of those killed were women of Asian descent, authorities said.

Atlanta police officers responding to a call of a robbery in progress at one spa around 5:50pm local time found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

While they were at that scene, they learned of a call reporting shots fired at another spa across the street and found a woman who appeared to have been shot dead inside the business.

Suspect Robert Aaron Long was arrested a short time ago after a reported car chase. Police are still investigating the motive and other details of the shootings.

