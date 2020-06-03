TODAY |

Images of solidarity between protestors and police spread hope amid unrest in US

Source:  1 NEWS

As protests continue around the US, images of unity between police and protestors have been shared around the world.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Two officers have spoken out about their acts of solidarity. Source: US ABC

Tensions have been rising between authorities and protestors across the states for days now, as part of ongoing nationwide protests following the May 25 death of George Floyd.

But moments of solidarity have been captured and the story of two of those officers has been shared today. 

A police chief in Bellevue, Washington, Steve Mylett, was photographed embracing a demonstrator. He explained the power of listening.

“It’s dialogue like this when we learn from each other.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tens of thousands of armed troops are now deployed across the US amid a spiralling crisis. Source: 1 NEWS

“I heard em, I felt em, I think they heard me and I think they heard my voice and my heart and the heart of everybody that stands behind me.”

Another US officer in Miami broke the line of law enforcement amid protests there to hug protestor Renita Holmes.

Roger Reyes said he recognised a moment of her pain.

READ MORE
Australian news crew relive 'terrifying experience' as US police attacked peaceful protest

“We embraced and there was a connection there. It was special and I saw that it wasn’t just one-sided, she was caring for us as well as the protestors out there,” said Mr Reyes.

“We had a wonderful opportunity to show that love wins, because if you look people in their eyes you can see the hurt,” said Ms Holmes.

Peaceful protests around the US have continued today, with thousands breaking curfew in New York to march for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. 

World
North America
Crime and Justice
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Dan Carter to make shocking Super Rugby return with Blues - report
2
Video of Auckland Black Lives Matter protestors doing haka shared over 40,000 times on Twitter
3
Auckland schoolgirl at centre of social media blackface storm leaves college
4
Hayley Holt returns to Breakfast, thanks viewers for support after losing her baby
5
Brisbane stepmother charged with murder over disabled four-year-old's horrific death
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:35

Teen's Change.org petition demanding justice for George Floyd breaks website

01:33

Top Kiwi basketball prospect training with Breakers after US college dreams stinted by Covid-19

UK pledges to relax citizenship for Hong Kong if China passes security law
01:29

Brisbane stepmother charged with murder over disabled four-year-old's horrific death