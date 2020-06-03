Images of solidarity between protestors and police spread hope amid unrest in US

As protests continue around the US, images of unity between police and protestors have been shared around the world.

Tensions have been rising between authorities and protestors across the states for days now, as part of ongoing nationwide protests following the May 25 death of George Floyd.

But moments of solidarity have been captured and the story of two of those officers has been shared today.

A police chief in Bellevue, Washington, Steve Mylett, was photographed embracing a demonstrator. He explained the power of listening.

“It’s dialogue like this when we learn from each other.

“I heard em, I felt em, I think they heard me and I think they heard my voice and my heart and the heart of everybody that stands behind me.”

Another US officer in Miami broke the line of law enforcement amid protests there to hug protestor Renita Holmes.

Roger Reyes said he recognised a moment of her pain.

“We embraced and there was a connection there. It was special and I saw that it wasn’t just one-sided, she was caring for us as well as the protestors out there,” said Mr Reyes.

“We had a wonderful opportunity to show that love wins, because if you look people in their eyes you can see the hurt,” said Ms Holmes.