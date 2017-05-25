Images of shrapnel, backpack and detonator used in Manchester bombing emerge

Chilling images, released by the New York Times today, appear to show the device which was used by the bomber in the Manchester terror attack.

Remains of what looks to be the detonator used by the bomber. Source: New York Times

The images, said to be taken at the scene by UK law enforcement, show the remnants of a blue backpack, shrapnel and a detonator.

Reports from the New York Times say the bomber possibly held a detonation switch in his left hand, and that most of the fatalities occurred in a nearly complete circle around the bomber, who killed 22 people outside the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

Remnants of a backpack which could have housed the explosive device. Source: New York Times

Initial analysis of the bomb, suggest an improvised device made with forethought and care, which looks to have been housed in a lightweight metal container.

An explosive disposal technician told the New York Times the absence of fatalities in a line between the blast site and where the bomber's remains landed indicated a powerful, high-velocity charge, and a bomb that had, carefully, evenly been packed shrapnel.

