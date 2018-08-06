 

Images: The aftermath of the deadly 6.9 magnitude quake in Indonesia

Indonesians will wake up today to a considerable cleanup effort after last night's 6.9 earthquake in Lombok which has also claimed dozens of lives.

The quake took place on the island of Lombok, but images from photo agencies show damage also occurred in nearby Denpasar on the tourist island of Bali.

Mopeds can be seen covered in debris at one of the city's major malls, and another shot shows people huddling outside and being evacuated in a panic during the shaking.

Other images capture treatment centres on Lombok where at least 82 people have died.

While the quake was centred on the island of Lombok, people in nearby Bali were also strongly affected.
Associated Press
A powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok on Sunday, killing at least 82 people and shaking neighbouring Bali, one week after another quake on Lombok killed more than a dozen.

The latest quake, which triggered a brief tsunami warning, damaged buildings as far away as Denpasar on Bali, including a department store and the airport terminal, where ceiling panels were shaken loose, authorities said.

In a statement MFAT says they have no information to suggest New Zealanders have been affected by the quake.

"There are currently 447 New Zealanders registered on SafeTravel as being in Indonesia and 9 registered as being in Lombok," they say.

New Zealanders requiring consular assistance can call the New Zealand Embassy in Jakarta on (+ 62 21) 2995 5800..

Video showed screaming people running in panic from houses in a Bali neighborhood and vehicles rocking. On Lombok, soldiers and other rescuers carried injured people on stretchers and carpets to an evacuation centre.

Muhammad Rum, head of the disaster management agency in West Nusa Tenggara province, which includes Lombok, told Indonesian TV the death toll had risen to 39. Earlier, officials had said at least three people had died.

The quake struck Lombok and was strongly felt in neighbouring Bali.

Are you in Bali or know anyone there? Email @news@tvnz.co.nz

The quake, recorded at magnitude 7.0 by the U.S. Geological Survey, struck early Sunday evening at a depth of 10.5 kilometres  in the northern part of Lombok.

"I was watching TV when I felt a big shake," said Harian, a Lombok woman who uses one name. "The lamp was shaking and people were shouting 'Get out.' I ran out into the dark because the power cut off."

A tsunami warning was lifted after waves just 15 centimetres high were recorded in three villages, said the head of Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, Dwikorita Karnawati.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the quake was felt strongly across Lombok and Bali and had damaged houses on both islands.

Iwan Asmara, a Lombok disaster official, said frightened people poured out of their homes to move to higher ground, particularly in North Lombok and Mataram, the capital of West Nusa Tenggara province.

A map showing shaking intensity from a 6.9 earthquake in Indonesia on August 5, 2018.
A map showing shaking intensity from a 6.9 earthquake in Indonesia on August 5, 2018.

The Bali and Lombok airports continued operating Sunday night, according to the director general of civil aviation. There had been a half hour evacuation at the Lombok airport following the quake because the electricity went off. TV showed crying women consoling each other outside Lombok's airport.
The island was already reeling from a magnitude 6.4 quake on July 29, which killed 16 people.

Like Bali, Lombok is known for pristine beaches and mountains. Hotels and other buildings in both locations are not allowed to exceed the height of coconut trees.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin. In December 2004, a massive magnitude 9.1 earthquake off Sumatra island triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries.

