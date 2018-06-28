 

Image of man suspected of killing teenage girl then stuffing her body in a barrel in Brisbane released

Police have named the man at the centre of a massive hunt after a teenage girl's body was found in a barrel on the back of a ute south of Brisbane, Australia.

Police are hunting for Zlatko Sikorsky after the disappearance of 16-year-old Larissa Beilby right.

Source: Brisbane Police

Detectives are hunting for Zlatko Sikorsky, 34, who has distinctive tattoos around his neck.

He's wanted for questioning after a black ute, carrying the body of a girl stuffed inside a barrel, was dumped at a residential estate at Stapylton on Wednesday afternoon.

It's believed Sikorsky is travelling in a silver 2014 Holden Commodore with a sunroof, with Queensland registration 966 WKB.

Anyone who spots the man has been warned not to approach him, and immediately call police.

Detectives have been searching for the Commodore after it was taken from the Stapylton estate soon after the ute and body were abandoned there.

Police went to a home at Buccan in Logan on Wednesday as part of a missing person's investigation. When they got there a man jumped into the black ute and fled.

Officers tracked the ute to the Stapylton property but the man got away in the silver Commodore.

When the searched the ute, they made the grisly discovery.

Australia

Missing teenager Larissa Beilby

Body of teenage girl found stuffed inside barrel on the back of ute in Brisbane

