Image of fake suicide belts used by London Bridge attackers released

Source:

1 NEWS

The Metropolitan Police have released an image of the fake suicide belts worn by terrorists in the London Bridge attack last Sunday.

The fake explosive belts worn by London Bridge attackers

Source: Metropolitan Police

The image shows that all three of the attackers wore leather belts that had disposable water bottles wrapped in silver duct tape attached to them, in a crude attempt to replicate a suicide bomb belt and instil fear in anyone who approached.

The Guardian reports Dean Haydon, the Metropolitan police commander who is leading the counter-terrorism investigation, said the fake suicide belts made the courage of police and members of the public who confronted the terrorists even more remarkable.

Mr Haydon said, "I have not seen this tactic in the UK before where terrorists create maximum fear by strapping fake explosives to themselves. Anyone who saw them on the night would have thought they were genuine. It is hard to speculate what the motive was for wearing the belts. It could be that they had plans to take the attack into a siege situation, or it might be that they saw it as protection from being shot themselves.

"It makes the bravery of those police officers and members of the public who tackled the terrorists even more remarkable. The belt would have been visible to them and if you are fighting back or aiming a shot at someone wearing the device you would clearly be very aware that you could be caught in an explosion."

The release comes after police revealed an image of a pink ceramic blade the attackers used yesterday.

One of the knives used in the London Bridge attacks of Sunday June 4

Source: Associated Press

