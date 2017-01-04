'I'm speechless it was terrible'- clean-up begins after massive storm kills five in the US

Crews were assessing damage in the aftermath of storms that killed at least five people and brought heavy rain and strong winds to the southeast of the US.

The line of severe thunderstorms spawned several possible tornadoes as the storms moved across Alabama, Georgia and the Florida Panhandle. The worst of the storms had passed through the region overnight as the system headed toward the Atlantic Ocean.

Four people were killed on Tuesday (local time) when a tree fell on their mobile home in Rehobeth, Alabama, said Kris Ware, a spokeswoman for the Dothan Houston County Emergency Management Agency.

Teams of surveyors were headed out to assess apparent tornado damage at three sites in southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, said Mark Wool, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Florida.

Wool said authorities believe a tornado is responsible for damage that left the four people dead in Alabama, but he said the weather service won't be able to say for sure until experts visit the site.

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley said in a statement on social media that the Houston County sheriff had told him about the deaths and he offered "prayers for those impacted."

In Florida, the Walton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that 70-year-old William Patrick Corley's body was found following flooding near the Shoal River in Mossy Head.

Authorities said Corley's car was partially submerged and his body was floating face-down nearby.

The sheriff's office said Corley's death remained under investigation, but no foul play was suspected.

In Louisiana, there was also relatively serious damage in the southwestern parishes of Beauregard and Allen, including the town of Reeves.

Some wind damage was also reported in Houston and throughout East Texas. Though Arkansas had also been included in warnings, there was only a stray report of hail in Jackson County in the northeast part of the state.

Tens of thousands lost power in Louisiana and Mississippi at the height of the storm, according to utilities.