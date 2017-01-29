 

'I'm sorry' - martial arts fighter charged with assault speaks after brutal road rage attack on father and daughter

The retired professional fighter who turned himself into police after a violent attack on a father and daughter in the Gold Coast on the weekend has spoken about the incident.

A father and daughter in Surfers Paradise were repeatedly punched by a driver of another vehicle yesterday.
Nathan Harris, 52, was punched until he lay unconscious on a road in Surfers Paradise on Saturday and his 20-year-old daughter was also punched when she tried to intervene.

The accused - Muay Thai champion Daniel Valusaga - turned himself into police and was charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, The Gold Coast Bulletin reported. 

"I'm sorry about what happened and it's going through court at the moment," Mr Valusaga told 9News.

He has been granted conditional bail and is expected to appear in Southport Magistrates Court next month.

Shocking video of the incident emerged shows a man walking towards Mr Harris - the driver of a blue car - and unleashing a series of punches to the man's head. Mr Harris' daughter is seen trying to intervene but is also attacked. 

Mr Harris told reporters yesterday his attacker beeped at him after he was double parked.

He was released from hospital yesterday, and his daughter received x-rays for her facial injuries, Nine News reports.

"She can't smile, every time she tries to smile it hurts," Mr Harris said.

