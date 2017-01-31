'I'm so happy right now!' - nine detainees at Dallas airport reunited with their families

Texas officials say nine people were released after they were detained overnight at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in the wake of President Donald Trump's travel ban barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations from entry into the US.

Texas representatives for the Council on American-Islamic Relations said the majority of those detained were Iranian.

Airport officials said upward of 800 people gathered at the airport to protest the detention.

It was the second day of protests at the airport following Trump's executive order on Saturday.

Osama and Tarek Al Olabi said they waited more than 30 hours to reunite with their Syrian parents.