'I'm so happy right now!' - nine detainees at Dallas airport reunited with their families

Source:

Associated Press

Texas officials say nine people were released after they were detained overnight at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in the wake of President Donald Trump's travel ban barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations from entry into the US.

Source: Associated Press

Texas representatives for the Council on American-Islamic Relations said the majority of those detained were Iranian.

Airport officials said upward of 800 people gathered at the airport to protest the detention.

It was the second day of protests at the airport following Trump's executive order on Saturday.

Osama and Tarek Al Olabi said they waited more than 30 hours to reunite with their Syrian parents.

Mass protests continue across American cities while the tough measure has caused global confusion.
Source: 1 NEWS

Other protests were held elsewhere in Texas, including particularly large gatherings in Houston and at the Austin airport.

