'I'm a sealebrity get me out of here' - massive wandering seal tranquilised in Tasmania

A massive fur seal that's spent Boxing Day wandering a Tasmanian suburb's streets and sitting on a car has been tranquillised.

Dubbed "Mr Lou-Seal" by Tasmania Police, the public were warned to stay away from the giant sea mammal in Newstead, Launceston, to avoid agitating it.

Police and Parks and Wildlife officers spent much of Monday morning trying to capture the seal so it could be moved.

It was tranquillised this afternoon and Parks and Wildlife officers will then move Lou-Seal, Tasmania Police say.

The seal has already made its mark in Newstead, climbing on to a car to leave large dents and a broken windscreen in its wake.

"I'm a sealebrity get me out of here," Tasmania Police said in a post to Facebook this morning thanking residents for remaining a safe distance from the seal.



A large seal made its way into suburban Tasmania this morning. Source: Tasmania Police