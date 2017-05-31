'I'm pleased this is finally all over' – Rolf Harris walks free from court after being cleared of assault charges

Source:Associated Press
Former television presenter Rolf Harris walked free from London's Southwark Crown Court overnight after being cleared of four counts of indecent assault against minors.
The Australian-born 87-year-old was released after the retrial resulted in a hung jury.
Harris had been released on licence part-way through the trial after serving less than three years of a five-year and nine month-sentence for unconnected sex attacks on young girls and women.
In a statement read by his solicitor, Daniel Berke, Harris thanked his legal team and said that he now wanted to be left in peace with his wife, Alwen.
