'I'm not ranting and raving' - Trump's presidential press conference like no other

President Donald Trump mounted a vigorous defence of his presidency and accused America's news media of being "out of control" at a White House news conference this morning.

He has vowed to bypass the media and take his message "straight to the people."

Nearly a month into his presidency, Mr Trump said his new administration had made "significant progress" and took credit for an optimistic business climate and a rising stock market.

He pushed back against widespread reports of a chaotic start to his administration marked by a contentious executive order - now tied up in a legal fight - to place a ban on travellers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

"This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine," Mr Trump declared.

The president announced that he would announce a "new and very comprehensive order to protect our people."

The president announced that Alexander Acosta, dean of the Florida International University law school and former US attorney in Florida, would be his nominee for Labor secretary.

That came a day after fast-food executive Andrew Puzder withdrew after losing support among Republican senators.

If confirmed, Acosta would be the first Hispanic member of Mr Trump's Cabinet.

Mr Trump, a reality television star and real estate mogul who was elected as an outsider intent on change, opened a hastily arranged news conference to bash coverage by the news media.

He accused reporters of not telling the truth and only serving special interests.

"The press has become so dishonest that if we don't talk about it, we are doing a tremendous disservice to the American people," Mr Trump said.