 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

World


'I'm not ranting and raving' - Trump's presidential press conference like no other

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump mounted a vigorous defence of his presidency and accused America's news media of being "out of control" at a White House news conference this morning.

Donald Trump goes on rambling assessment of what a good a good job he's doing, makes snide remarks at opponents and other bizarre observations in erratic speech to American people.
Source: Associated Press

He has vowed to bypass the media and take his message "straight to the people."

Nearly a month into his presidency, Mr Trump said his new administration had made "significant progress" and took credit for an optimistic business climate and a rising stock market.

He pushed back against widespread reports of a chaotic start to his administration marked by a contentious executive order - now tied up in a legal fight - to place a ban on travellers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

"This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine," Mr Trump declared.

In more of his ramblings at the White House, Donald Trump took the opportunity to take a shot at CNN’s Jim Acosta.
Source: Associated Press

The president announced that he would announce a "new and very comprehensive order to protect our people."

The president announced that Alexander Acosta, dean of the Florida International University law school and former US attorney in Florida, would be his nominee for Labor secretary.

That came a day after fast-food executive Andrew Puzder withdrew after losing support among Republican senators.

TVNZ’s US Correspondent says Trump is going back on the campaign trail for a 2020 re-election.
Source: Breakfast

If confirmed, Acosta would be the first Hispanic member of Mr Trump's Cabinet.

Mr Trump, a reality television star and real estate mogul who was elected as an outsider intent on change, opened a hastily arranged news conference to bash coverage by the news media.

He accused reporters of not telling the truth and only serving special interests.

"The press has become so dishonest that if we don't talk about it, we are doing a tremendous disservice to the American people," Mr Trump said.


Donald Trump's latest appearance in front of the media was spectacular, reports Rebecca Wright.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

02:13
His predecessors favoured a two state solution but Trump doesn’t necessary agree.

Trump signals major break from US policy over Israeli-Palestinian conflict
A federal court is hearing arguments over the ban, decision expected later this week.

President Trump kept Pence in dark over Flynn's Russia call - officials
01:06
1 NEWS US correspondent Rebecca Wright brings us the latest from the US and Donald Trump.

John Armstrong: Sorry, but Donald Trump isn't going to be kicked out of the White House

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The Black Caps had no answer to Tahir's incredible 5-24 figures, losing by 78-runs against the visitors in their T20 match in Auckland.

As it happened: Charismatic Imran Tahir celebrates big after brilliant five-wicket haul in huge T20 win over Black Caps

00:13
2
The Blues defeated the Chiefs 26-14 in an impressive performance in their pre-season match at Auckland's Alexandra Park.

Watch: Blues playmaker Ihaia West pounces on Chiefs mistake, blitzing defenders to score

00:35
3
Due to its large size and isolation from Australia, Zealandia supports the definition of a continent.

'It's just cool, isn't it?' Scientists excited by gigantic new global continent Zealandia

4
Missing 21-year-old Carissa Avison was last seen on Thursday and her family became concerned when she failed to turn up to work.

Body found in West Auckland forest confirmed as missing North Shore woman

00:31
5
'Get out of here!' - Dramatic video shows Port Hills locals driving through flames

Video: Port Hills heroes drive through huge flames to check on mate's home

00:30
The Black Caps had no answer to Tahir's incredible 5-24 figures, losing by 78-runs against the visitors in their T20 match in Auckland.

As it happened: Charismatic Imran Tahir celebrates big after brilliant five-wicket haul in huge T20 win over Black Caps

The Black Caps lost by 78-runs against South Africa in their T20 match at Eden Park in Auckland.

00:36
Kids at Halswell School showed their appreciation on their gate, and spelt out a delightful message for those in the air.

Christchurch school kids band together for epic thank you to emergency services

Kids at Halswell School showed their appreciation on their gate, and spelt out a delightful message for those in the air.


01:59
1 NEWS understands a number of New Zealand companies are owned money, the debt stretching into the millions of dollars.

'It's been agonising' – Government puts PNG on notice over millions owed to Kiwi businesses

1 NEWS understands a number of New Zealand companies are owned money, the debt stretching into the millions of dollars.

00:52
It's a time for containment along the perimeter of the giant Port Hills fire.

Watch: Revealing footage shows hard-working fire crews dampening down hot-spots on the Port Hills

It's a time for containment along the perimeter of the giant Port Hills fire.


00:31
'Get out of here!' - Dramatic video shows Port Hills locals driving through flames

Video: Port Hills heroes drive through huge flames to check on mate's home

When Andy Nicholson saw smoke coming over the hill, he sprang into action, heading for a neighbour's place being threatened by the growing inferno.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ