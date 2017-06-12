'I'm not dead' - ex-Top Gear host Richard Hammond speaks from hospital after fiery supercar crash

Richard Hammond has spoken from his hospital bed after a fiery supercar crash during an event in Switzerland.

The former Top Gear host was driving an electric Rimac Concept One in an event for the filming of The Grand Tour yesterday when he appeared to lose control on a tight corner.

His car rolled and went down a bank, and he was pulled from the burning car.

In a video posted to YouTube, Mr Hammond thanked medical staff for flying him to the hospital after the accident and also revealed that he is to undergo surgery on his knee.

"Yes, it's true - I binned it ... again," he says.

His knee will have several metal pins inserted, according to an image shown by Mr Hammond in the video, "giving me a Swiss army knee".

He also thanked fellow television host James May - who appeared to have shot the video and "smuggled a bottle of gin in for me last night".