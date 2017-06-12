 

'I'm not dead' - ex-Top Gear host Richard Hammond speaks from hospital after fiery supercar crash

Richard Hammond has spoken from his hospital bed after a fiery supercar crash during an event in Switzerland.

The former Top Gear host said he will receive metal pins in his knee and also apologised to his family for causing them concern.
The former Top Gear host was driving an electric Rimac Concept One in an event for the filming of The Grand Tour yesterday when he appeared to lose control on a tight corner.

His car rolled and went down a bank, and he was pulled from the burning car.

In a video posted to YouTube, Mr Hammond thanked medical staff for flying him to the hospital after the accident and also revealed that he is to undergo surgery on his knee.

"Yes, it's true - I binned it ... again," he says.

Hammond lost traction on a tight corner and went down a bank, suffering a fractured knee in the accident.
His knee will have several metal pins inserted, according to an image shown by Mr Hammond in the video, "giving me a Swiss army knee".

He also thanked fellow television host James May - who appeared to have shot the video and "smuggled a bottle of gin in for me last night".

"Most importantly, sorry to my wife Mindy and my daughters Izzy and Willow."

May and Hammond offered millions to stay on Top Gear - without Jeremy Clarkson
00:15
Watch: The moment ex-Top Gear host Richard Hammond loses control of supercar in horror smash

