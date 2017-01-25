 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'I'm not a complete idiot' – Julian Assange frustrated over questions about leaving London for the US

share

Source:

AAP

Julian Assange claims former US president Barrack Obama only pardoned whistleblower Chelsea Manning to make life hard for him.

Assange had a heated exchange with Australian TV show host Waleed Aly last night.
Source: The Project / Ten

"Let''s look at it from their (US) perspective. If we give Chelsea Manning clemency, what's the result?" the Wikileaks founder told Waleed Aly of Ten's The Project last night, clarifying his offer to be extradited to the US.

"It's going to make life hard for Assange because either he's going to get extradited to the United States or we're going to show he's a liar and both of things are going to make life hard for Assange and therefore it's OK to pardon Chelsea Manning and that's what happened."

Last week Mr Assange said there would be "many discussions" on his future before Manning leaves prison in May, after Mr Obama used his final hours in the White House to allow Manning to go free nearly 30 years early.

During the interview, Mr Assange maintained he would accept extradition to the US but wasn't an "idiot" who would do so without lawyers.

"We are going to have a discussion with the (Department of Justice) about what that looks like," Assange said.

"The ball is in their court."

Assange has been living at the Ecuadorian embassy since 2012 for fear of being extradited to the US.

He has refused to meet prosecutors in Sweden, where he remains wanted on an allegation of rape, fearing he would be extradited to the US to face espionage charges if he leaves the embassy.

The US Justice Department has never announced any indictment of Mr Assange and it's not clear that any charges have been brought under seal.

Ms Manning, the transgender former intelligence analyst born Bradley Manning, said she had passed on government and military documents to raise awareness about the impact of war.

Related

Television

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The United Future leader has penned an open letter to US President Donald Trump.

'Dear Mr President' - Peter Dunne's epic open letter to Donald Trump will stop you in your tracks

00:31
2
The First Lady's forcing of a smile for her US President husband went on full display at the inauguration

Video: The awkward moment Melania Trump's smile turns into sad frown when Donald turns his back

00:25
3
A dog's life suddenly turned better when Bear's chain was cut and he had his first visit to the beach after the rescue in New York.

Watch: Moving moment Bear the dog is freed after spending 15 years chained up outside

01:41
4
Cecil Makaea brought Myra Williams kai and cigarettes during his December visit.

Video: 'She broke down and got emotional' - Auckland man's visit to Kiwi woman in 'rugged' Bali jail

01:07
5
James is learning to talk again after a crash last year left him a coma.

'I'm reading bits of paper to get my speech right' - Kiwi star James Rolleston opens up about car crash recovery

04:25
Is it about time we followed France's lead? Breakfast gets stuck into the issue.

Video: Should New Zealand's donor system be opt out rather than opt in?

Is it about time we followed France's lead? Breakfast gets stuck into the issue.

01:59
The two politicians traded verbal bows at the Ratana Marae today.

No alliance likely between Gareth Morgan and Winston Peters after they trade jibes at Ratana

The Opportunities Party leader called the NZ First leader "an Uncle Tom" while Mr Peters labelled Mr Morgan a "toothless sheep".

01:51
Donald Trump held a business breakfast with 12 of America's leading CEOs, who said the meeting was "great" and "positive".

Trump praised by leading CEOs invited to share suggestions on how to create jobs for America

Donald Trump held a business breakfast with 12 of America's leading CEOs.

00:36
The Edge host, who has openly struggled to conceive with co-host and wife Jay Jay Harvey, is sad he's "never going to be a dad".

'I'm never going to be a dad' - Dom Harvey's impassioned plea to join co-host for birth of his child

Today on The Edge, things took quite an emotional turn while the crew was on air.

01:25
TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'Still a bit of coughing and spluttering to come in our summer weather'

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ