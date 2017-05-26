'I'm no hero' - homeless man who pulled nails from children caught up in Manchester attack moved to tears over support

A homeless man who pulled nails out of children injured in the Manchester suicide bombing says he would have been happy with just a coffee as thanks, but plans to turn his life around after an outpouring of support.

"I had tears in my eyes when I was reading some of the comments that people have put. But I'm no hero," Steve Jones said.

ITV reported he said he would have done the same as anybody else in the same situation.

Steve Jones rushed to the scene to help after he heard the explosion which killed 22 people outside an Ariana Grande concert earlier this week.

He described to ITV the children as having, "blood all over them, they were crying and screaming".

"We had to pull nails out of their arms … and a couple out of this little girl's face.

"You had to help. If I didn't help I wouldn't be able to live with myself, walking away, leaving kids like that."

Crowdfunding for Mr Jones has reached a staggering NZD$178,000 by 9.30am today, after a video aired of Mr Jones speaking about the aftermath of the Manchester attack.

"The donations, there was no need. Just the kind words and acknowledgment was good enough for me, or even if you see me in the street and took me for a coffee."

West Ham United Football Club co-owner David Sullivan and his son, David Sullivan Junior, have offered to pay for his rent for six months after turning to social media to track Mr Jones down.

"What me and my dad saw you do was amazing. Such a selfless act needs rewarding. We need more people like you in this world," Mr Sullivan Junior said.

Mr Jones plans to get back into work and "sort my life back out again".