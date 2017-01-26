 

'I'm here to commemorate all the Aboriginal people who were murdered' - thousands swarm Melbourne for Invasion Day rally

Up to 50,000 thousand people have taken part in Invasion Day protests in Melbourne, swamping Federation Square in the central city as they demand a change to the date Australia Day is commemorated on.

Thousands of people are marching through the streets of Sydney in support of Indigenous rights.
While many across the ditch are celebrating with barbeques and beers on the beach, others are protesting the impact of colonisation on Australia's native people.

Australia's national day has long been the subject of controversy because it is held on the date the first European fleet arrived in the country which many say was a declaration of war.

"It's my first march ever and obviously we're here to fight to change the Australia Day date," Jodie told the Melbourne Age.

"The reason being it's wrong to celebrate. It wouldn't matter what date it was on, just not today."

"I'm here to commemorate all the Aboriginal people who were murdered during the first stage of settlement," added Neville Scarlett.

At one stage the rally turned violent in Sydney, with a protester and police officer suffering injuries.

One person was arrested.

Police say they were forced to intervene after someone set fire to an Australian flag.

The 4000-people strong Sydney march ended at Victoria Park where a major celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures was to be held. 

In Canberra, hundreds of protesters marched from the Aboriginal tent embassy to the doors of Parliament House in Canberra, rejecting plans for constitutional recognition and labelling Australia a racist regime.

"Always was, always will be, Aboriginal land," they yelled.

They then sat outside the front doors of the building for an hour, calling for a treaty as a line of police formed a guard blocking the entrance.

"What do we want? Treaty. What have we got? F*** all," they chanted.

For some Aussies, today is Invasion Day, and a new date should be found to celebrate all that is good about Australia.
Australia

