'I'm heartbroken by this news' – Australian Parliament's citizenship crisis claims ninth victim

An Australian senator who is British by descent has become the ninth lawmaker to leave Parliament over a 116-year-old constitutional ban on dual nationals running for office that threatens to bring down the government.

Skye Kakoschke-Moore, a member of the Nick Xenophon Team minor party, said she discovered she was British while gathering evidence ahead of a Dec. 1 deadline for Australia-born senators to provide documented proof that they had not inherited the citizenship of an immigrant parent or grandparent.

"I'm heartbroken by this news," an emotional Ms Kakoschke-Moore told reporters.

Ms Kakoschke-Moore said she was surprised because when she lived in Oman as a child in the late 1990s, the British Embassy there told her father that she was not entitled to British citizenship through her mother..