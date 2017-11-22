'I'm heartbroken by this news' – Australian Parliament's citizenship crisis claims ninth victim

Source:Associated Press
An Australian senator who is British by descent has become the ninth lawmaker to leave Parliament over a 116-year-old constitutional ban on dual nationals running for office that threatens to bring down the government.
Skye Kakoschke-Moore, a member of the Nick Xenophon Team minor party, said she discovered she was British while gathering evidence ahead of a Dec. 1 deadline for Australia-born senators to provide documented proof that they had not inherited the citizenship of an immigrant parent or grandparent.
"I'm heartbroken by this news," an emotional Ms Kakoschke-Moore told reporters.
Ms Kakoschke-Moore said she was surprised because when she lived in Oman as a child in the late 1990s, the British Embassy there told her father that she was not entitled to British citizenship through her mother..
Ms Kakoschke-Moore will resign when the Senate resumes next week and her case will be referred to the High Court to decide how her Senate seat will be filled.
