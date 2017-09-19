'I'm delivering on a solemn promise' - Maori Party in dispute with Tongan Monarch over candidate

Representatives of the Tongan Monarch have denied a Maori Party candidate's claim that King George Tupou the sixth supports the budding politician.

Manase Lua is standing in Auckland's Maungakiekie electorate and says the King picked and blessed him.

But Tonga's Consul General says that isn't true, drawing fire from the Maori Party.

Maori Party president Tukoroirangi Morgan is defiantly backing his candidate Mr Lua.

"I don't give a toss what political commentators say or what anyone else says," Mr Morgan said.

"I am delivering on a solemn promise."