 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

World


'I'm delivering on a solemn promise' - Maori Party in dispute with Tongan Monarch over candidate

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Representatives of the Tongan Monarch have denied a Maori Party candidate's claim that King George Tupou the sixth supports the budding politician.

Manase Lua is standing in Auckland's Maungakiekie electorate and says the King picked and blessed him.
Source: 1 NEWS

Manase Lua is standing in Auckland's Maungakiekie electorate and says the King picked and blessed him.

But Tonga's Consul General says that isn't true, drawing fire from the Maori Party.

Maori Party president Tukoroirangi Morgan is defiantly backing his candidate Mr Lua.

"I don't give a toss what political commentators say or what anyone else says," Mr Morgan said.  

"I am delivering on a solemn promise."

Mr Morgan said that promise was between the Maori King Tuheitia and Pacific royalty to find suitable candidates for the general election.

Related

Politics

Election

Pacific Islands

Maori Issues

00:51
Botany candidate Wetex Kang is accused of posting an audio message on the Chinese social media app Wechat about a reporter.

'I'll beat him up' - Maori Party investigating allegations candidate threatened NZ Herald reporter
01:41

'Te Reo is not maths!' - Chloe Swarbrick and Maori Party's Carrie Stoddart-Smith slam David Seymour on compulsory Te Reo Maori
00:46
A no-show at 1 NEWS' multi party election debate last night, Mr Peters went on the attack today.

'Badly bred dog' – fired-up Winston unleashes verbal broadside at ACT's David Seymour and Maori Party's Fox
04:25
Marama Fox indicates the Maori Party could easily switch to a Labour coalition Government over their current National partner.

'Most interesting move of the night' - 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford on Maori Party co-leader's big election hint

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:25
1
1 NEWS speaks to a woman whose baby died after she was left languishing in the hospital for 17 hours.

Exclusive report: Seven baby deaths in seven weeks - are Waikato Hospital's maternity services in crisis?

00:22
2
One person was reported to be trapped in the car when it entered the water.

Car pulled from water after plunging into Auckland harbour, fears one person trapped inside

00:30
3
This is why you always must play until the final whistle.

'Oh no!' - Aussie player throws away title as early celebration turns into agonising loss after final hooter

4
Eben Etzebeth shows his disappointment during the Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

'Keep our families out of it' - Boks skipper upset after fans target partners following ABs humiliation

00:29
5
Playing for Toulon, the legendary All Black was taken from the field after this hit from Montpellier's Julien Bardy.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu knocked unconscious in brutal French Top 14 tackle

04:25
1 NEWS speaks to a woman whose baby died after she was left languishing in the hospital for 17 hours.

Exclusive report: Seven baby deaths in seven weeks - are Waikato Hospital's maternity services in crisis?

A woman says her baby died and she nearly lost her life after a lack of action.


04:15
There are signs of trouble at the pump as one retailer cuts supply of high-grade petrol.

Air New Zealand takes drastic measures over fuel crisis by restricting ticket sales, impacting thousands of customers

The airline has halted sales for some international services altogether.

01:08
They are now polished party leaders, but decades ago Bill English, Jacinda Ardern, Winston Peters and Hone Harawira weren't quite so smooth in front of the camera.

Startling to hilarious: The first TVNZ appearances for Bill, Jacinda, Winston and Hone

They're all top operators now but back then - they weren't quite so polished.

05:44
Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins says she’s been told fuel will start flowing to Wiri as early as next Sunday.

Fuel crisis latest: Thirteen Z stations run out of 95 petrol as public servants urged to 'defer non-essential' air travel via Auckland

The jet fuel pipeline crisis is set to linger on until at least Sunday.

00:45
Take a look at the most right and left-leaning electorates in New Zealand according to 200,000 Vote Compass results.

Watch: The most right and left-leaning places in NZ revealed - where does your town fit?

Where does the place you live fit on the political spectrum? Vote Compass reveals all.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 