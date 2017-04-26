'I'm asking New Zealanders to really step up' - Child Fund boss makes appeal for Kiwis to help fight East Africa famine

A New Zealand charity is calling for urgent donations from Kiwis to help the 20 million people affected by famine in northern Kenya.

The New Zealand Government has promised to match all donations to Child Fund up to $250,000.

Child Fund CEO Paul Brown said the famine was "huge".

"It's the biggest famine ever," he told TV1's Breakfast.

He said those affected were, "good people. They're good farmers, they're like good New Zealand people.They're tough. They just keep getting hit."

"Famine is a cruel thing. It's very hard to raise money for, and that's why we're here."

Child Fund need to raise another $250,000 to secure the grant from the Government.

"I'm asking New Zealanders to really step up," Mr Brown said.

He said 20 million people are "facing death" because of the famine.