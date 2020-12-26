Illinois man arrested over threats to kill Joe Biden at inauguration

A suburban Chicago man accused of threatening to take the lives of President-elect Joe Biden and other Democrats at the upcoming inauguration in Washington, DC, has been arrested, prosecutors said today.

President-elect Joe Biden. Source: Associated Press

The US Attorney's Office in Chicago said in a news release that Louis Capriotti of Chicago Heights faces a federal charge of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce and is scheduled to make a court appearance today.

Prosecutors said Capriotti, 45, is accused of leaving a threatening voicemail for a member of the US House of Representatives on December 29 NZT. The message said if people “think that Joe Biden is going to put his hand on the Bible and walk into that (expletive) White House on January 20th (21st NZT), they're sadly (expletive) mistaken”.

He continued, “We will surround the (expletive) White House and we will kill any (expletive) Democrat that steps on the (expletive) lawn”, according to the release.

The US Attorney's office said Capriotti has a history of leaving profane voicemails for members of Congress.