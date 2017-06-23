'Ill-informed, simplistic and facile' - education chief slams Pauline Hanson's autism remarks

Pauline Hanson's comments on children with autism are "ill-informed, simplistic and facile", says NSW education department secretary Mark Scott.

Mr Scott gave evidence yesterday at a NSW government inquiry into the education of students with a disability or special needs.

The education boss said he welcomed debate around the best way to provide quality education to children with disabilities which, he argued, was "a matter of great complexity".

"Parents, teachers and the students with disabilities themselves deserve better than the ill-informed, simplistic and facile policy contribution made by one well-known political figure this week," Mr Scott said in his opening address.

The Queensland senator, speaking during a debate on schools funding earlier this week, suggested autistic children be removed from mainstream classrooms to stop other students being held back.

Mr Scott said vocal disapproval of Senator Hanson's comments had been encouraging.

"The roar of response was so encouraging in defence of our children and our work to ensure inclusion and the best possible opportunity for every child and every young person in our schools," he said.

"What concerned me most was the lack of sensitivity, insight and the damage those comments could do."

Enrolment figures show the overwhelming majority of students diagnosed with autism were in mainstream classes, and that was the way the department wanted it, he added.

"There will be opportunities for engagement around what is the most appropriate setting for each individual child so they flourish.