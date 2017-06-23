 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


'Ill-informed, simplistic and facile' - education chief slams Pauline Hanson's autism remarks

share

Source:

AAP

Pauline Hanson's comments on children with autism are "ill-informed, simplistic and facile", says NSW education department secretary Mark Scott.

Pauline Hanson insists she will not apologise for suggesting that autistic children are holding other kids back.
Source: ABC

Mr Scott gave evidence yesterday at a NSW government inquiry into the education of students with a disability or special needs.

The education boss said he welcomed debate around the best way to provide quality education to children with disabilities which, he argued, was "a matter of great complexity".

"Parents, teachers and the students with disabilities themselves deserve better than the ill-informed, simplistic and facile policy contribution made by one well-known political figure this week," Mr Scott said in his opening address.

The Queensland senator, speaking during a debate on schools funding earlier this week, suggested autistic children be removed from mainstream classrooms to stop other students being held back.

Mr Scott said vocal disapproval of Senator Hanson's comments had been encouraging.

"The roar of response was so encouraging in defence of our children and our work to ensure inclusion and the best possible opportunity for every child and every young person in our schools," he said.

"What concerned me most was the lack of sensitivity, insight and the damage those comments could do."

Enrolment figures show the overwhelming majority of students diagnosed with autism were in mainstream classes, and that was the way the department wanted it, he added.

"There will be opportunities for engagement around what is the most appropriate setting for each individual child so they flourish.

"But we have a bias toward inclusion and that's a fundamental underpinning of the work we do."

Related

Australia

00:30
Pauline Hanson insists she will not apologise for suggesting that autistic children are holding other kids back.

'The experience of autism is so diverse' - Aussie broadcaster Waleed Aly hits back at Pauline Hanson's comments about autistic children

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Johnny Depp in hot water over Trump assassination joke

00:52
2
Police have released the first video from inside the building where 58 people are confirmed to have died.

Manslaughter charges considered over London's Grenfell Tower fire tragedy

3
Fire generic

One trapped following Auckland car crash

02:00
4

Watch: Inside a derelict and ghostly Lancaster Park before the wrecking ball brings it down - take one final peek

03:54
5
Seven Sharp analyses the evolution of modern rugby players as the All Blacks gear up for the Lions Test.

Taller, heavier, better? How today's All Blacks compare to heroes from past years

00:52
Police have released the first video from inside the building where 58 people are confirmed to have died.

Manslaughter charges considered over London's Grenfell Tower fire tragedy

London Police say a fridge fire is the likely cause of the disaster.


00:25
Here's a clue. He’s supposedly one member of a 90s band that was absolutely …massive.

Watch: Did old mate just accidentally reveal Banksy's identity?

DJ Goldie was talking about the art industry cashing in on Banksy's art when he said the name. "No disrespect to..."

03:00
Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

In her own words: Taranaki photographer's journey from small town NZ to one-on-one with the victims of Boko Haram

Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

00:27
The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Raw: 'Both of us stood up and he pushed me back in my seat' – Lions manager John Spencer talks about altercation with drunk NZ fan

The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Ministers say scalping not their problem - but Ladyhawke says it's 'definitely unfair'

Tickets to some Lorde gigs were available for resale minutes after they sold out yesterday - for more than four times what they were bought for.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ