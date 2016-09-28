Ilie Nastase apologises for his comments about pregnant Serena Williams

Ilie Nastase responded to the backlash from his comments about Serena Williams and his Fed Cup outburst, saying his remarks about the pregnant tennis great were "spontaneous" and his tirade inexcusable.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 70-year-old tennis Nastase posted a statement on Facebook a week after he speculated about the skin color of the baby Williams is expecting.

"At the press conference I was asked what opinion I had about Serena being pregnant. I then found out for the first time (she was pregnant) and my reaction was spontaneous," said Nastase, who is the captain of Romania's Fed Cup team.

Nastase also said Williams was "one of the greatest players of all times and I know how much work goes into achieving these results."

Williams is black and her fiance, Alexis Ohanian, is white.

Nastase was also criticised for swearing at player Johanna Konta and Britain captain Anne Keothavong during a Fed Cup match.

He said he would not try to "defend my words, but I assure you that behind them was my desire to defend the interests of the Romanian team and Romanian tennis."

Former Romanian tennis player Ilie Nastase made an attempt at apologising for his comments about Serena Williams and his outburst during a Fed Cup match. The 70-year-old tennis great posted a statement on Facebook a week after he speculated about the skin color of the baby the pregnant Williams is expecting. Source: 1 NEWS

Romania won the best-of-five series 3-2, but Nastase was banned by the International Tennis Federation.

Nastase called tennis not a sport but "my life," saying his outburst meant "I managed to do what I didn't imagine was possible, to feel that tennis was slipping away from me."

"I know that nothing can really excuse my words, nor a high-level match, not the non-conformist attitude I am now known for, not the unfortunate amplification of the situation," he said.