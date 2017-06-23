'If we kept going there was definitely going to be a fight' - two holdouts blocked Bill Cosby conviction

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial ended in a hung jury on Sunday because two holdouts refused to convict the 79-year-old comedian after 52 hours of tense deliberations, a juror told ABC News yesterday.

The juror, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the jury couldn't reach a consensus after deadlocking at 10-2 to convict Cosby on the first and third felony counts and 11-1 to acquit on the second count.

The two holdouts were "not moving, no matter what," the juror told the network.

The juror said the majority of jurors had initially wanted to acquit Cosby on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Andrea Constand testified that Cosby drugged and molested her at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. Cosby said the encounter with the former director of women's basketball operations at his alma mater, Temple University, was consensual.

ABC published the interview after Judge Steven O'Neill ordered the public release of the jurors' names, granting a request by a dozen media organizations, including The Associated Press and the major TV networks.

O'Neill warned jurors not to divulge what fellow jurors said during deliberations.

The Associated Press tried contacting jurors for comment Wednesday but wasn't immediately able to reach any of them.

The juror who spoke to ABC said tensions were high as deliberations wore on in a cramped back room.

One juror punched a wall in frustration, the juror said.

"If we kept going, there was definitely going to be a fight," the juror said. "They had five sheriff's deputies at the door and they could hear us and they kept coming in because they thought we were already fighting."