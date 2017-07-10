 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


'If he's still fighting, we're still fighting' – sick UK baby's parents continue to fight for son's chance to live

share

Source:

Associated Press

The parents of terminally ill 11-month-old Charlie Gard said overnight their son "deserves a chance" to be taken to the US for an experimental treatment that could improve his condition.

Parents of terminally ill Charlie Gard says their son deserves a chance and should be allowed to receive treatment in the US.
Source: Associated Press

Connie Yates and Chris Gard spoke outside London's Great Ormond Street Hospital, where Charlie has been kept since November, after delivering a petition signed by more than 350,000 signatures urging the hospital to allow the baby to be taken to the United States.

Charlie's case is expected to be back in Britain's High Court tomorrow.

The hospital requested the hearing because of new medical information from researchers at the Vatican's children's hospital suggesting experimental treatment might possibly be useful.

At present, the boy isn't able to breathe unaided.

He has a rare inherited mitochondrial disease that has affected many of his vital organs and left him with brain damage.

Unless the court hearing produces a change, the hospital is barred by a series of court decisions from allowing the baby to be taken elsewhere for treatment.

Related

UK and Europe

00:31
The Vatican is looking at ways Charlie Gard can be transferred from the UK to Italy so he can remain on life support.

UK's foreign secretary backs doctors in terminally ill baby case, preventing parents taking him overseas for experimental treatment
00:31
The Vatican is looking at ways Charlie Gard can be transferred from the UK to Italy so he can remain on life support.

The Pope and President Trump step in to help terminally ill British baby

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:35
1
Video circulating online show young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.

Givealitte page started for Auckland truckie attacked by mob of boyracers

2

Pizza delivery man smashed on the back of the head, knocked unconscious and robbed of $20 and pizza in Auckland

01:40
3

'Huge concern' after sick child turned away from multiple Waikato health clinics - Dr Lance O'Sullivan


00:35
4
The weather presenter had a hard time keeping it together herself as she carried on with her forecast.

TV journalists hold back laughs after accidentally making sexual innuendo

00:35
5
Video circulating online show young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.

Auckland truck driver assaulted by group of angry boy racers

01:40

'Huge concern' after sick child turned away from multiple Waikato health clinics - Dr Lance O'Sullivan

"It's an experience I don't think any New Zealand family should have to go through," says the Northland GP.

06:20
Mr Peters says the Green's owe NZ first "an apology" over their co-leader's comments.

Winston Peter's labels Green Party 'raging hypocrites' but won't definitely rule out coalition with them

Mr Peters says Green’s owe NZ first an apology over co-leader’s "racist" accusation.

NZFirst supporters bussed into Palmerston North to be told everything is not well in the regions.

NZ First hits back at Metiria Turei's comments on immigration approach, puts coalition into question

"My warning to the Greens is don't call New Zealand First racist."

01:01
The All Blacks' first-five missed several chances to give his side a win over the past two Tests.

'Stats mean nothing' – Steve Hansen defends Beauden Barrett over missed kicks against Lions

The All Blacks' first-five missed several chances to give his side a series win.

There were plenty of other fans behind the scenes today.

'We have a chance after all' - France's refusal to help TNZ made for defining moment after dramatic capsize

It was reported Grant Dalton requested equipment from the French to fix the boat, but were refused.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ