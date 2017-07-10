'If he's still fighting, we're still fighting' – sick UK baby's parents continue to fight for son's chance to live

The parents of terminally ill 11-month-old Charlie Gard said overnight their son "deserves a chance" to be taken to the US for an experimental treatment that could improve his condition.

Connie Yates and Chris Gard spoke outside London's Great Ormond Street Hospital, where Charlie has been kept since November, after delivering a petition signed by more than 350,000 signatures urging the hospital to allow the baby to be taken to the United States.

Charlie's case is expected to be back in Britain's High Court tomorrow.

The hospital requested the hearing because of new medical information from researchers at the Vatican's children's hospital suggesting experimental treatment might possibly be useful.

At present, the boy isn't able to breathe unaided.

He has a rare inherited mitochondrial disease that has affected many of his vital organs and left him with brain damage.