'If Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I’m not taking it' - Kamala Harris on Covid-19 vaccine

Source:  Associated Press

Democrat Senator Kamala Harris is leaving it as an open question whether she would take a Covid-19 vaccine if one is approved while President Donald Trump is in office.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, makes a point during the vice presidential debate with Vice President Mike Pence. Source: Associated Press

The topic came up early in today’s vice presidential debate.

Harris was asked if Americans should take the vaccine and if she would.

Harris says that if doctors “tells us that we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it, absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I’m not taking it.”

Vice President Mike Pence says there will be a vaccine produced in record time.

He says, “I just ask you, stop playing politics with people’s lives”.

He says that undermining confidence in a vaccine is unacceptable.

Former Food and Drug Administration officials have warned that public perception that a vaccine being rushed out for political reasons could derail efforts to vaccinate millions of Americans.

