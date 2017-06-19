Identity of man suspected of carrying out terror attack outside London mosque revealed

London police say a 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism including murder and attempted murder after a car ploughed into a crowd of pedestrians near a north London mosque.

The man, who is in custody at a south London police station, was arrested earlier on suspicion of attempted murder.

The BBC reports it understands the man in 47-year-old Darren Osborne from Cardiff.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that the man was detained by members of the public at the scene of the attack early Monday.

Authorities say a residential area in Cardiff, Wales, is also being searched.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu says: "This is being treated as a terrorist incident and is being investigated by the Counter Terrorism Command."