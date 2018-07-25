 

Identity of 10-year-old girl killed in Toronto mass shooting revealed, first image of shooter released

Associated Press
Toronto police have identified the 10-year-old girl killed in Monday's mass shooting as Julianna Kozis.

Julianna Kozis. Source: Toronto Police

They say she is from Markham, Ontario, and her family is requesting privacy during their time of grief.

Police previously identified the other person killed in the shooting as 18-year-old Reese Fallon.

Investigators haven't determined a motive for why 29-year-old Faisal Hussain fired a handgun into crowds in Toronto's popular Greektown neighbourhood Sunday night (local time), killing the two females and wounding 13 people.

Canadian investigators said Tuesday, July 24, 2018, there was no link to "national security" in a deadly shooting in a popular Toronto neighborhood. (Courtesy of The family of Faisal Hussain via AP)
This undated photo provided by the family of Faisal Hussain shows Hussain. Source: Associated Press

The Toronto City Council has also voted overwhelmingly to urge Canada's federal and provincial government to ban the sale of handguns and handgun ammunition in the largest city in the country.

