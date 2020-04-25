TODAY |

Identical twin sisters die within days of each other after contracting Covid-19 in UK

Source:  1 NEWS

British twin sisters, both nurses, have died within three days of each other after contracting Covid-19.

Their sister Zoe Davis says the pair had always said because they’d come into the world together, they’d leave it together. Source: BBC

Identical sisters Katy and Emma Davis, 37, both died at Southampton General Hospital.

Katy, a children’s nurse at Southampton University Hospital, died on Tuesday local time. Emma, a former nurse at the same hospital, died yesterday.

“They always said that they came in the world together, so they’ll go out together," their sister Zoe told the BBC.

“It’s what they’ve done.”

The pair, who Zoe said were “best friends”, both had identical underlying health conditions before contracting the virus.

"It doesn't feel like any of this is real,” Zoe said.

“I can’t be with my mum and dad, who I love with all my heart. I can’t hold anyone because you’re so petrified you’re going to get [Covid-19] yourself… you can’t grieve properly because you can’t be with the people you love.”

Yesterday, the twins’ colleagues from Southampton University Hospital paid tribute to Katy, not knowing Emma’s fate a few hours later.

Chief nursing officer at the hospital Gail Byrne said "Emma has been described as an excellent nurse who was calm and cheerful and a good leader.”

According to the Nursing Times, 50 British nursing staff have died during the pandemic.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic


